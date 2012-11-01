COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Danish telecom operator TDC
on Thursday reported a near five percent fall in core
profits for the third quarter, hurt by intense price
competition, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.
TDC's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.69 billion Danish crowns
($467.29 million) in the third quarter compared with an average
forecast of 2.65 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
TDC, the former state-owned monopoly operator and still
clear market leader, left its forecast for full-year revenue in
2012 unchanged at 26 billion to 26.5 billion crowns and EBITDA
before pension income of 10.3 billion to 10.5 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.7566 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)