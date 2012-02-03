* Q4 EBITDA 2.77 bln DKK vs avg forecast 2.79 bln

COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 Danish telecom group TDC reported a 1.8 percent rise in core profits for the fourth quarter, roughly in line with forecasts, and said it would use one-off income from a legal settlement to buy back shares.

"2011 was characterised by intense price competition in all segments of the mobile market," TDC A/S said in a statement on Friday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.77 billion crowns ($490.9 million) in October-December from 2.73 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The result just missed analysts' average expectation of a rise to 2.79 billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts, but was within the range of estimates.

TDC said it would use its share of money from settlement of a legal dispute between its associated company DPTG and Poland's TPSA for a share buyback up to 750 million crowns. DPTG's main owner, GN Store Nord said last month TPSA agreed to pay a total of 550 million euros ($724.5 million) to DPTG to end the decade-old dispute.

The TPSA settlement will boost special items related to associated companies by 1 billion crowns before taxes in the first quarter, TDC said.

The share buyback will run from Feb. 6 to Dec. 31, and TDC said its majority owner -- a group of five private equity funds with 59.1 percent of the stock -- would participate on a pro rata basis so the freefloat would be unchanged.

It also proposed to pay a 2011 dividend of 4.35 crowns per share.

"While our business is less impacted by the macroeconomic environment than most other industries, we nonetheless felt the impact of a subdued Danish economy in our 2011 figures," TDC said.

"Consumer behaviour has become even more cautious, and business and public accounts are being extraordinarily circumspect in their investment and procurement decisions," the company said.

Average revenues per residential mobile phone subscriber fell in 2011, but TDC maintained its domestic mobile subscriber base in the fourth quarter at the third-quarter level without responding to heavy promotion activities by rivals, it said.

TDC forecast full-year 2012 revenues would be in a range of 26.0 billion to 26.5 billion crowns, against 2011 revenue of 26.3 billion, and guided for EBITDA before pension income of between 10.3 billion and 10.5 billion crowns, against 10.5 billion last year.

"The guidance ranges for revenue and EBITDA before pension income, reflect macroeconomic and market related uncertainty currently being higher than normal," TDC said.

TDC shares rose 0.6 percent by 0806 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index of 20 most valuable and most traded stocks. ($1 = 5.6433 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by John Acher and Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)