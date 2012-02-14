COPENHAGEN Feb 14 Danish telecom group
TDC's main owners, a group of private equity funds,
have sold 128.7 million shares in TDC, Morgan Stanley said on
Tuesday, in an offering worth almost $1 billion.
Through the sale TDC's main owners, a consortium called NTC
consisting of five private equity investment firms, will reduce
their holding in TDC to about 43.3 percent from their current
59.1 percent, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.
The deal was done at a price of 43.40 crowns per share, a
market source said.
At that price the transaction would be worth about 5.59
billion Danish crowns ($993.92 million).
Morgan Stanley said it sold the stock on behalf of certain
investors in NTC. It did not identify them further.
NTC is a partnership of private equity investment firms Apax
Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence
Equity Partners.
($1 = 5.6242 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)