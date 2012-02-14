COPENHAGEN Feb 14 Danish telecom group TDC's main owners, a group of private equity funds, have sold 128.7 million shares in TDC, Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday, in an offering worth almost $1 billion.

Through the sale TDC's main owners, a consortium called NTC consisting of five private equity investment firms, will reduce their holding in TDC to about 43.3 percent from their current 59.1 percent, Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

The deal was done at a price of 43.40 crowns per share, a market source said.

At that price the transaction would be worth about 5.59 billion Danish crowns ($993.92 million).

Morgan Stanley said it sold the stock on behalf of certain investors in NTC. It did not identify them further.

NTC is a partnership of private equity investment firms Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners. ($1 = 5.6242 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)