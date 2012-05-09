* Q1 EBITDA 2.6 bln DKK, in line with forecast

* Sees hit of Danish price war easing in H2 (Adds detail, background)

COPENHAGEN May 9 Danish telecoms group TDC reported a drop in underlying first-quarter profits on Wednesday but stuck to its full-year forecast, saying the worst of a price war in its home market is nearly over.

TDC, looking for a new chief executive after Henrik Poulsen resigned in April to become head of state-owned firm DONG Energy , said average revenues per user (ARPU) at its consumer mobile business fell as price cuts were phased in.

"We expect the year-on-year ARPU decrease to peak during the first half of 2012 before the erosion slows down during the second half of 2012," said Poulsen, who will step down only later this year.

"Competition remains fierce driven by promotional mechanics but value erosion is not occurring at the pace we saw during 2011," he added. Other operators such as TeliaSonera have complained of tough competition in Denmark.

In the first three months of the year TDC's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.59 billion Danish crowns ($452.6 million) from 2.71 billion crowns in the same period last year, in line with the average forecast given by analysts in a Reuters poll.

TDC maintained its forecast for full-year revenue to be in a range of 26 billion to 26.5 billion crowns and EBITDA before pension income to be between 10.3 billion and 10.5 billion crowns.

TDC booked its share of money from the settlement of a legal dispute between its associated company, DPTG, and Poland's TPSA as special items related to associated companies, in line with earlier announcements.

Shares in TDC closed at 40.5 crowns on Tuesday, valuing the company at about 3 3.2 b illion Danish crowns. Trade on the Copenhagen bourse resumes at 0700 GMT. ($1=5.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)