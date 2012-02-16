COPENHAGEN Feb 16 Danish telecoms operator TDC said on Thursday it had decided to resume a share buy-back programme of up to 750 million Danish crowns ($132 million) which was suspended on Feb. 13.

On Feb 14, the company's main owners, a group of private equity funds, sold $1 billion worth of stock and relinquished majority control in the process.

The consortium comprises Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners.