COPENHAGEN, April 13 Danish telecoms group TDC would consider selling its IT business if the right bid came along, allowing it to focus on its core fixed-line and mobile operations, it said on Monday.

The business, TDC Hosting, employs around 300 people and helps companies manage their IT needs, such as email accounts. It accounts for around 20 percent of Denmark's IT-hosting market, with TDC itself among its major customers.

"It is a signal to investors that TDC is on top of things, and as TDC Hosting is a very small division it is not surprising that TDC is considering if the division would be better off with another owner," Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said.

He added a potential sale of the division, which last year had revenue of around 500 million Danish crowns ($71 million), would require a large buyer already in the hosting market.

"TDC has for some years been turning every stone in the shop to find out which are profitable, and which aren't," Imsgard said.

TDC, like other former state telecoms monopolies, has seen its fixed-line business hit by mobile phones, while its mobile business is also facing stiff competition, in part as consumers use cheaper internet services to contact one another.

Last week, European antitrust regulators said they would investigate whether the second and third-largest players in Danish telecom market, Telenor and TeliaSonera , could be allowed to merge.

"We are aware of the consolidation wave in the industry at the moment, and we are looking at how to relate to that," TDC spokesperson Ib Konrad Jensen told Reuters.

TDC group made 23.3 billion crowns of revenues in 2014.

At 0810 GMT, TDC shares were down 0.2 percent at 51.85 crowns, broadly in line with Europe's blue-chip index.

($1 = 7.0418 Danish crowns)