* Deal price is 9.3 times expected 2015 core profit (EBITDA)
* Get is owned by Goldman Sachs and investment firm
Quadrangle
* TDC cuts 2014 dividend forecast to 2.5 DKK from 3.7 DKK
* Shares in TDC fall by over 7 pct
By Stine Jacobsen and Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 Danish telecoms group TDC
is buying Norway's second-largest cable operator, Get
AS, it said on Monday, part of its drive to counter falling
revenues in its home market by expanding in other markets.
However, it also said funding the 12.5 billion-Danish crown
($2.2 billion) acquisition will reduce TDC's dividend payout by
a third this year, sending its shares down 7.4 percent to 42.95
crowns by 1138 GMT.
TDC, like other former state telecoms monopolies, has seen
its fixed-line business hit by mobile phones, while its mobile
business is also facing stiff competition, in part as consumers
use cheaper internet services to contact one another.
Get provides around 500,000 households and businesses in
Norway with TV, broadband internet and fixed line telephony
services and increased its core earnings by 17 percent to 1.1
billion Norwegian crowns ($172 million) in 2013 while its
revenues climbed 14 percent to 2.4 billion Norwegian crowns
($375 million).
"This acquisition will give our group a growth profile and
give us another possibility to increase our cash flow going
forward," TDC's chief financial officer Pernille Erenbjerg said.
GS Capital Partners, the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs
, and investment firm Quadrangle bought Get from private
equity firm Candover for around $1.1 billion including debt in
late 2007.
Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard said TDC is buying Get to get
sales growth, as it has a lack of areas in which it can grow.
"But the price seems very high," said Imsgard, who has a
hold recommendation on TDC shares.
Revenues at TDC's Nordic division operating in Norway,
Finland and Sweden fell 3.7 percent last year to 4.264 billion
Danish crowns($740 million), with 22 percent of that revenue
coming from TDC Norway. However, it reported a stong intake of
mobile subsriptions in both Sweden and Norway, albeit with a
lower average revenue per user (ARPU), and TDC Nordic's gross
profit last year rose 1.9 percent to 1.8 billion crowns.
TDC's group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) in 2013 fell 1.6 percent to 10.15 billion
Danish crowns on revenue down 5.8 percent at 24.61 billion
crowns.
The GET purchase price is 9.3 times expected EBITDA in 2015
and according to TDC is in the middle of the range when
comparing with recent transactions in other European cable
companies, which have been consolidating rapidly as telecoms
companies seek to converge their service offers across
telephony, broadband internet and television.
"That is despite the fact Get is the only European cable
company which has had a double-digit growth on the top line for
the last many years," Erenbjerg said.
The purchase will be financed through a combination of
senior unsecured EMTN bonds and hybrid bonds.
TDC said it will now only pay out 2.50 crowns per share in
dividends in 2014 from a previous guidance of 3.70 crowns.
"Now they need some other investors, because the ones that
have invested in TDC as a dividend share, are leaving as TDC is
becoming a more aggressive player," said Alm. Brand Markets
analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen, who has a neutral
recommendation on TDC shares.
However, Erenbjerg said, the dividend will continue to be
"an important part of the TDC story".
TDC's share price has fallen around 15 percent since Aug. 7
when it told investors it had lost two local government tenders.
At the end of August Get had expected to receive binding
offers from TDC and two private equity funds in a sale that
could value the company at around 1.4 billion euros ($1.8
billion) including debt, sources familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
TDC's competitors include TeliaSonera and Norway's
Telenor.
J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to TDC, while Goldman
Sachs and Deutsche Bank has advised Get, which is owned by the
and investment firm Quadrangle.
(1 US dollar = 5.7449 Danish crowns)
(1 US dollar = 0.7720 euros)
(1 US dollar = 6.3830 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by Louise Heavens and Greg Mahlich)