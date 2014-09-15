COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 Danish telecom operator TDC
has agreed to acquir Norwegian cable company Get AS for
around 12.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.2 billion) on a cash and
debt free basis, the company said on Monday.
The transaction will lead to a reduction in the company's
dividend payout to a dividend per share of 2.50 crowns in 2014
compared to a previous guidance of a dividend of 3.70 crowns per
share, the company said in a statement.
TDC estimated the total annual run-rate synergies will
amount to around 167 million crowns, which will be fully
realised by 2017.
(1 US dollar = 5.7449 Danish crown)
