COPENHAGEN Feb 15 The main owners of
Danish telecom group TDC A/S have distributed some
stock among themselves following a sale this week of a 15.6
percent stake in the company, TDC said on Wednesday.
TDC's main owners are private equity investment firms Apax
Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence
Equity Partners, which reduced their stake in TDC this week to
43.3 percent from 59 percent.
The owners are partners in a Luxembourg-based consortium
called NTC, which bought nearly 89 percent of TDC in a 2005-2006
buyout.
"NTC Parent has informed TDC that NTCH and related parties
following the acquisition and transfer own approximately 43.3
percent of the share capital and voting rights, exclusive of
treasury shares," TDC said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Acher. Editing by Jane Merriman)