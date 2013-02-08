(Adds detail, price)

COPENHAGEN Feb 8 NTC Holding, a consortium of private equity investors in TDC, has raised 4.74 billion Danish crowns ($851 million) selling a 15 percent stake in the Danish telecom operator.

NTC Holding sold 120 million TDC shares at 39.50 crowns, a 3.5 percent discount to Thursday's closing price of 40.95 crowns, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

NTC Holding, which comprises Apax Partners, Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners, now has an 18 percent stake in TDC.

Shares in TDC, which had said on Thursday that NTC would sell 80 million shares, were down 2.3 percent at 40.02 crowns at 1219 GMT.

NTC, which bought 89 percent of TDC in 2005, sold a 28.8 percent stake for around $2.2 billion in one of the biggest share offerings of 2010. NTC has since cut its stake several times. ($1 = 5.5719 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Dan Lalor)