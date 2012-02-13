COPENHAGEN Feb 13 Private equity
investors in Danish telecom group TDC A/S offered on
Monday to sell about 128 million TDC shares, equal to about a
15.5 percent stake, in TDC in a bookbuilding run by Morgan
Stanley, TDC and Morgan Stanley said.
TDC is controlled by NTC, a consortium of private equity
investment firms Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group,
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and
Providence Equity Partners, which held 59.1 percent of TDC's
stock before the sale.
Morgan Stanley said that the offering through an accelerated
bookbuilding to institutional investors was on behalf of
"certain shareholders" of NTC, but it did not say which of the
NTC owners were selling.
"Bookbuilding will commence immediately," Morgan Stanley
said in a statement, adding that it expected the books to close
on Feb. 14.
TDC said in a separate statement that it would suspend an up
to 750 million Danish crowns ($133.35 million) share buyback
announced on Feb. 3 as a consequence of the offering but aimed
to resume it once the sale was completed.