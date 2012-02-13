COPENHAGEN Feb 13 Private equity investors in Danish telecom group TDC A/S offered on Monday to sell about 128 million TDC shares, equal to about a 15.5 percent stake, in TDC in a bookbuilding run by Morgan Stanley, TDC and Morgan Stanley said.

TDC is controlled by NTC, a consortium of private equity investment firms Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners, which held 59.1 percent of TDC's stock before the sale.

Morgan Stanley said that the offering through an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors was on behalf of "certain shareholders" of NTC, but it did not say which of the NTC owners were selling.

"Bookbuilding will commence immediately," Morgan Stanley said in a statement, adding that it expected the books to close on Feb. 14.

TDC said in a separate statement that it would suspend an up to 750 million Danish crowns ($133.35 million) share buyback announced on Feb. 3 as a consequence of the offering but aimed to resume it once the sale was completed.