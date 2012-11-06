* Sees slight decline in 2013 core earnings
* Raises capital spending to 3.7 bln DKK for 2013
* 2013 dividend per share 3.70 DKK
COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 Danish telecoms group TDC
said on Tuesday profits and dividends would be lower
next year because the company needs to spend more to upgrade its
network and respond to new regulations.
TDC, the former state-owned monopoly operator and still
clear market leader, said it would raise capital expenditure by
200 million Danish crowns ($34.27 million) to 3.7 billion next
year, mainly in high-speed broadband and 4G.
Profits at TDC have been under pressure from a price war in
Denmark's cellphone market and also due to new data-roaming
regulation from the European Union.
Its new strategy will reduce the dividend for 2013 to 3.70
Danish crowns per share - below its planned 4.60 crown per share
dividend for 2012.
"EBITDA (core earnings) is expected to show a slight decline
in 2013 due to investments in the new strategy and regulatory
impacts," TDC said in a statement ahead of a briefing to
investors.
But the group also said it saw profits stabilising from
2014-2015.
Shares in TDA were down 2.15 percent at 0925 GMT,
underperforming a wider Copenhagen bourse which was
marginally higher.
TDC said its forecast for full-year 2012 revenue remained
unchanged at between 26 billion and 26.5 billion crowns and core
profits (EBITDA), before pension income, at between 10.3 billion
and 10.5 billion.
"The first take is that it looks a little disappointing,"
said Michael Jorgensen, an analyst at Alm Brand. "All in all it
looks interesting, but 2013 and the dividend yield are below
market expectation."
The company said last week core earnings (EBITDA) fell to
2.69 billion crowns ($467.3 million) in the third quarter,
largely in line with a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1= 5.8353 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley. Editing by Jane Merriman)