* KKR sells 11 pct stake for 4.17 bln crowns ($744 mln
* Sold at 46.3 DKK a share, small discount to Thur's close
* TDC seen as acquisition target in European consolidation
* TDC shares fall 3 pct
(Adds analyst comments, details, background, shares)
COPENHAGEN/LONDON, Sept 13 Private equity firm
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) has sold its 11
percent stake in Danish telecoms firm TDC for $744
million, taking advantage of a recent surge in telecoms stocks
to make a long-expected exit from the business.
KKR said on Friday it sold around 90 million shares to
institutional investors at 46.3 Danish crowns per share, a 3
percent discount to Thursday's closing price.
It did not disclose what it would use the 4.17 billion
Danish crowns ($744 million) of proceeds for, nor how this
compared with its original investment in the business.
KKR was part of the private equity consortium NTC which
bought 88 percent of TDC for around 67 billion crowns in 2006.
NTC sold 28.8 percent of the stock in 2010 and has since
reduced its stake several times. In April, it sold all of its
remaining TDC shares except for those owned by KKR, and analysts
had expected KKR to sell its stake this year.
Alm. Brand Bank analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said KKR had
got a good price, taking advantage of a recent increase in
interest in Europe's telecoms sector amid a wave of deals.
The recently announced $130 billion deal between Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc,
combined with the EU Commission's new plan to cap the cost of
phone calls could spark more deals in Europe, Jorgensen said.
He said the EU plan would also create a single European
telecoms market if it were to be implemented in its current
form.
"TDC would be a small player in such a market and it would
be very difficult for them. So I think TDC will take part in
some sort of consolidation in the long term," Jorgensen said.
TDC has said it is willing to participate in consolidation
if it is in the best interest of its shareholders.
Nordea said in a note to clients that KKR's share placement
would put a downward pressure on TDC's share price on Friday,
but kept a recommendation to buy TDC shares, saying the company
could become an acquisition target.
A trader told Reuters the sale could have a positive effect
for TDC's share price in the longer term as the risk of a large
placement of stock in the market was now gone.
JP Morgan acted as sole bookrunner on the transaction, KKR
said in a statement.
TDC shares, which have risen about 20 percent so far this
year, were down 3.1 percent to 46.41 crowns at 1105 GMT.
($1 = 5.6037 Danish crowns).
(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta and Mark Potter)