BRIEF-Deutsche Bank says 2.34 mln Hella shares placed at EUR45.5
COPENHAGEN Jan 27 Danish telecom operator TDC said on Wednesday it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 8.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.28 billion) in 2016, down from 9.8 billion in 2015.
The preliminary results were published ahead of its capital markets day in London on Wednesday.
The company also said it has started a strategic review of its business in Sweden.
"The strategic review may or may not lead to a disposal of TDC Sweden. There can be no assurance when such a disposal will occur, if at all," it said.
($1 = 6.8733 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Jason Neely)
* Several rivals have declared interest in routes, not Alitalia (Adds quotes, background)