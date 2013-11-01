(Repeats item to attach to Reuters alerts)

COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Danish telecom operator TDC reported a fall in third quarter core underlying profit that was smaller than expected but lowered its full-year sales outlook on increased price competition in its Nordic business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.63 billion Danish crowns ($479.38 million) from 2.67 billion a year earlier, slightly above a forecast of 2.59 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The group now expects full-year sales of between 24.5 billion and 25.0 billion crowns, down from an earlier guidance of between 25.0 billion and 25.5 billion.

Full-year EBITDA is still seen at between 10.0 billion and 10.2 billion crowns.

($1 = 5.4862 Danish crowns)