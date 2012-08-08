COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish telecom operator TDC reported a drop in core profits for the first half of 2012 roughly in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said price pressure and tough competition persisted in the mobile market.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 5.13 billion crowns ($855.90 million) in January-June from 5.35 billion in the first half last year, in line with analysts' average estimate in a Reuters poll of a fall to 5.15 billion.

"The mobile market continues to be characterised by extensive promotional activity and price pressure," TDC A/S said in a statement, but added that its average revenue user increased slightly.

TDC kept guidance for the full year 2012 unchanged and said its board had approved a first-half dividend of 2.30 crowns per share to be paid this month, in line with guidance for a full-year dividend of 4.60. ($1 = 5.9937 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)