COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish telecom operator TDC
reported a drop in core profits for the first half of
2012 roughly in line with forecasts on Wednesday and said price
pressure and tough competition persisted in the mobile market.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 5.13 billion crowns ($855.90
million) in January-June from 5.35 billion in the first half
last year, in line with analysts' average estimate in a Reuters
poll of a fall to 5.15 billion.
"The mobile market continues to be characterised by
extensive promotional activity and price pressure," TDC A/S said
in a statement, but added that its average revenue user
increased slightly.
TDC kept guidance for the full year 2012 unchanged and said
its board had approved a first-half dividend of 2.30 crowns per
share to be paid this month, in line with guidance for a
full-year dividend of 4.60.
($1 = 5.9937 Danish crowns)
