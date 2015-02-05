COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Danish telecom operator TDC
reported a fourth-quarter core underlying profit
slightly below forecasts on Thursday and said it expected its
2015 EBITDA at around the same level as in 2014 when it was 9.8
billion Danish crowns ($1.49 billion)
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 0.4 percent to 2.49 billion crowns in
the quarter, while the average forecasts of analysts in a
Reuters survey had predicted a result of 2.56 billion.
The fourth quarter results were impacted by the acquisition
of the Norwegian cable company Get that was finalised on October
24.
($1 = 6.5568 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)