UPDATE 1-Girl dies after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
(Corrects year-ago EBITDA to 2.45 bln crowns (not 4.3 bln), paragraph 2)
COPENHAGEN May 7 Danish telecoms operator TDC reported first-quarter underlying core profit broadly in line with analysts' expectations and kept its full-year guidance.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 2.47 billion Danish crowns ($376 million), in line with the 2.45 billion crowns result a year ago and a forecast of 2.5 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
The group kept its full-year EBITDA forecast unchanged from last year when it was 9.8 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.5713 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Jason Neely)
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.