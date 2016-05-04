COPENHAGEN May 4 Danish telecom TDC
reported a slightly better-than-expected first-quarter core
profit (EBITDA) on Wednesday and maintained its 2016 forecast.
Core profit amounted to 2.3 billion Danish crowns ($354.92
million), above the 2.22 billion expected by analysts polled by
Reuters but down from the 2.47 billion it earned a year earlier.
Revenue of 5.83 billion crowns was around 120 million below
analysts' expectations.
TDC maintained its 2016 guidance of a core profit of 8.8
billion crowns.
($1 = 6.4803 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)