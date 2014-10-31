* Q3 EBITDA 2.51 bln crowns vs year-ago 2.59 bln
* Revenue 5.64 bln crowns vs f'cast 5.67 bln
* Shares down 0.2 percent
(Recasts with CFO comments, adds detail and background)
By Annabella Nielsen
COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 Denmark's TDC has
work to do to convince customers of the appeal of recent
launches such as movie streaming service Telmore Play and its
performance in other areas such as mobile is unsatisfactory, a
senior executive said on Friday.
Announcing a 3 percent drop in core earnings in the third
quarter, Chief Financial Officer Pernille Erenbjerg pointed to
possible gamechangers for TDC as it struggles to find growth
beyond its traditional telephone business, but acknowledged
progress had been slow.
The group is offering options for households such as
providing telephony, television and Internet and subscription
service Telmore Play, that includes streaming of movie, music
and magazines and U.S. television network HBO.
"Even though it has been received very well, we need to
rethink our communication and better explain to costumers why
this is such a great product and how exactly to use it, being
such a new concept," Erenbjerg said.
TDC's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.51 billion
Danish crowns ($424 million) from 2.59 billion a year ago,
making the quarter the ninth falling quarter in the latest 11.
The company's shares, down 0.2 percent at 45.28 crowns by
1051 GMT, have yet to recover from a slump in August when it
said it had lost two local government service tenders and
indicated it would have to offer cheaper broadband services next
year.
The shares suffered another blow last month when it
announced the 12.5 billion crown acquisition of Norway's
second-largest cable operator Get AS, funding for which will
reduce TDC's dividend payout by a third this year.
TDC, like many other former state monopolies, was slow to
get into the mobile phone market after traditional landline
calling stopped being a viable business alone.
Under pressure from more nimble competitors, TDC has
launched a host of initiatives to raise its brand awareness and
attract customers, such as sponsoring soccer clubs and this
year's Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen. But it admits they
have yet to pay off.
"I am not satisfied with our commercial performance on the
mobile market and as long as that doesn't improve, we cannot be
satisfied with our results," Erenbjerg told Reuters by
telephone.
"We have launched many new initiatives and during the coming
months we will have to decide which ones to be closed, and which
ones to be the game changers."
TDC says the Get acquisition should start to impact its
results positively in the fourth quarter of 2014.
The group said its revenue in the third quarter reached 5.64
billion crowns against a Reuters poll average of 5.67 billion
and last year's 5.93 billion.
(Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Holmes)