By Annabella Nielsen

COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 Denmark's TDC has work to do to convince customers of the appeal of recent launches such as movie streaming service Telmore Play and its performance in other areas such as mobile is unsatisfactory, a senior executive said on Friday.

Announcing a 3 percent drop in core earnings in the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Pernille Erenbjerg pointed to possible gamechangers for TDC as it struggles to find growth beyond its traditional telephone business, but acknowledged progress had been slow.

The group is offering options for households such as providing telephony, television and Internet and subscription service Telmore Play, that includes streaming of movie, music and magazines and U.S. television network HBO.

"Even though it has been received very well, we need to rethink our communication and better explain to costumers why this is such a great product and how exactly to use it, being such a new concept," Erenbjerg said.

TDC's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.51 billion Danish crowns ($424 million) from 2.59 billion a year ago, making the quarter the ninth falling quarter in the latest 11.

The company's shares, down 0.2 percent at 45.28 crowns by 1051 GMT, have yet to recover from a slump in August when it said it had lost two local government service tenders and indicated it would have to offer cheaper broadband services next year.

The shares suffered another blow last month when it announced the 12.5 billion crown acquisition of Norway's second-largest cable operator Get AS, funding for which will reduce TDC's dividend payout by a third this year.

TDC, like many other former state monopolies, was slow to get into the mobile phone market after traditional landline calling stopped being a viable business alone.

Under pressure from more nimble competitors, TDC has launched a host of initiatives to raise its brand awareness and attract customers, such as sponsoring soccer clubs and this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen. But it admits they have yet to pay off.

"I am not satisfied with our commercial performance on the mobile market and as long as that doesn't improve, we cannot be satisfied with our results," Erenbjerg told Reuters by telephone.

"We have launched many new initiatives and during the coming months we will have to decide which ones to be closed, and which ones to be the game changers."

TDC says the Get acquisition should start to impact its results positively in the fourth quarter of 2014.

The group said its revenue in the third quarter reached 5.64 billion crowns against a Reuters poll average of 5.67 billion and last year's 5.93 billion. (Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Holmes)