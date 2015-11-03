* Danish revenues and profits fall on price pressure
* New CEO to set out strategy soon, sees no major M&A
* Shares rise after months of falls
(Adds CEO on revenues, dividends, trader on share price)
By Alexander Tange
COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Telecoms operator TDC
on Tuesday provided more evidence of pricing pressures in its
home market Denmark, where third-quarter core profit fell 12
percent and the group's new CEO said it would take time for the
situation to improve.
Former state-controlled TDC and its rivals are in the midst
of a price war in mobile phone services and have complained that
prices in Denmark are now some of the lowest in Europe and
cannot go any lower.
The group's new chief executive, Pernille Erenbjerg, is
trying to find a way out of the pricing problems and is expected
to present a new strategy in the coming months.
"I can't put a number on anything, but I can say that our
revenues will be under pressure next year as well," Erenbjerg
told Reuters. "Many of the trends we see in the Danish market
won't change significantly in the short term ... We'll be at the
end of 2016, maybe the start of 2017 before things will start to
look better."
But despite the revenue pressure, and, in the absence of
large acquisitions, TDC will continue to pay dividends,
Erenbjerg said, allaying fears voiced by some analysts that
payouts to shareholders could dry up soon.
She said major acquisitions were not on the table in a
change of strategy from TDC's previous CEO Carsten Dilling who
oversaw a $2.2 billion buy of Norway's cable operator Get A/S.
TDC also operates in Norway and Sweden but its Danish
consumer and business divisions, which include mobile, landline,
internet and television services, account for around 70 percent
of overall revenues.
Revenues in the Danish business division fell 8.7 percent in
the first nine months of this year while core profit dropped
16.9 percent. In the consumer division, revenues fell 2.2
percent and core profit 4.9 percent.
TDC's shares have fallen sharply since August, when
disappointing financial results led to the ouster of the
previous CEO. They fell further when Nordic rivals TeliaSonera
and Telenor abandoned their plan to merge
businesses in Denmark, a deal investors had believed would have
eased competitive pressures.
The shares rose more than 7 percent on Tuesday in response
to the overall results coming in in line with expectations.
Danske Bank's chief trader Mads Zink pointed to the fall of
more than 30 percent in TDC shares since August.
"It is quite obvious it (the share price) has been beaten
down too much," he said. "It provides some relief that the third
quarter results are relatively stable and pretty much in line
with expectations."
TDC, Demark's largest telecoms operator, reported a 3.7
percent rise in total gross profit on a 4.5 percent increase in
revenues, largely thanks to the Get TV acquisition. Organic
revenues and profits were down.
(Additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; writing by Sabina
Zawadzki; Editing by Jane Merriman)