May 5 Danish telecoms operator TDC
posted better-than-expected first-quarter results on Friday,
lifting its shares, though the firm also warned that new
regulations to end roaming charges in the European Union will be
a challenge.
* Roaming charges in the European Union will end as of June
when Europeans will no longer have to pay a fee to use their
phones when they travel in the bloc.
* The big question for 2017 is how the consumers will use
their mobile phones while travelling after the roaming charges
have come to an end, chief financial officer Stig Pastwa told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
* "If all users max out on data it'll be very expensive
since we would have to buy space on some of the other
distributors' networks," Pastwa said.
* He said the new roaming regulations could cost TDC around
150 million Danish crowns ($22.11 million) and that the company
had hiked monthly payments for mobile phone subscriptions by 10
to 20 crowns to counter that impact
* In February, Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao said
the European Commision should help telecom firms by cutting
spectrum costs and allowing more mergers to help offset the loss
of revenue from ending roaming charges.
* TDC reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 of an EBITDA of more
than 8.2 billion Danish crowns, stable or moderate growth in
equity free cash flow and a dividend per share of 1.05 Danish
crowns.
* First-quarter revenue came in at 5.21 billion crowns
beating the expectations by analysts polled by Reuters of 5.12
billion Danish Crowns.
* First-quarter EBITDA came in at 2.13 billion crowns
beating the 2.08 billion expected in the poll.
* At 1055 GMT, TDC shares traded 3.5 pct higher for the day
($1 = 6.7828 Danish crowns)
