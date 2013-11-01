BRIEF-Yoox, Valentino partner to create new omni-channel business model
* Says Valentino and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) have partnered to create a new omni-channel business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Danish telecom operator TDC reported a fall in third quarter core underlying profit that was smaller than expected but lowered its full-year sales outlook on increased price competition in its Nordic business.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.63 billion Danish crowns ($479.38 million) from 2.67 billion a year earlier, slightly above a forecast of 2.59 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The group now expects full-year sales of between 24.5 billion and 25.0 billion crowns, down from an earlier guidance of between 25.0 billion and 25.5 billion.
Full-year EBITDA is still seen at between 10.0 billion and 10.2 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.4862 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Faurecia's S.A.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The ratings reflect the auto supplier's solid positions in the segments it covers, as well as the recent strengthening of key credit ratios and our projections of a further moderate improvement in 2017-2018. However, the ratings are constraine