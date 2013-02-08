COPENHAGEN Feb 8 The main owners of Danish
telecom operator TDC have agreed to sell shares in the
company worth about 3.28 billion Danish crowns ($588.67 million)
at recent prices.
NTC Holding - a consortium of investment Apax Partners, the
Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts,
Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners - will
sell 80 million shares, or about 10 percent of TDC's share
capital, TDC said in a statement late on Thursday.
The former state-owned monopoly operator said it will not
receive any of the proceeds of the accelerated offering.
Order books on the sale, for which UBS is acting as
bookrunner, are expected to close on Feb. 8.
NTC bought nearly 89 percent of TDC in the autumn of 2005 and
sold 28.8 percent of the stock in one of the biggest share
offerings of 2010 for around $2.2 billion.
NTC has since reduced its stake several times. After the
latest sale in November last year they reduced their ownership
to 25.9 percent.
($1 = 5.5719 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)