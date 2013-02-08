LONDON Feb 8 The main owners of Danish telecom operator TDC reduced their stake in the company on Friday, pricing the sale at 39.50 Danish crowns per share, a source close to the deal said.

That was a 3.5 percent discount to Thursday's closing share price of 40.95 crowns, before the sale launched.

NTC Holding - a consortium of Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners - sold a total of 120 million shares, the company said.