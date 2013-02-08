BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
LONDON Feb 8 The main owners of Danish telecom operator TDC reduced their stake in the company on Friday, pricing the sale at 39.50 Danish crowns per share, a source close to the deal said.
That was a 3.5 percent discount to Thursday's closing share price of 40.95 crowns, before the sale launched.
NTC Holding - a consortium of Apax Partners, the Blackstone Group LP, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Permira Advisers and Providence Equity Partners - sold a total of 120 million shares, the company said.
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.