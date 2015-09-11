COPENHAGEN, Sept 11 Shares in Danish teleoperator TDC shares fell by as much as 6.1 percent on Friday after Sweden's TeliaSonera and Norway's Telenor dropped plans to merge their Danish operations.

"It's regular shock news for TDC as the merger could have eased the tough competition in the Danish market. Most analysts had already assumed an improvement in the Danish mobile phone market from 2017 and onwards," chief analyst Michael Borre from Nordea Markets wrote in a note to clients.

By 0707 GMT shares in TDC were down 5.9 percent while the main Copenhagen index were down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)