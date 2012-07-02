COPENHAGEN, July 2 The chairman of Danish
telecom group TDC said on Monday that the company's
strategy remains unchanged after the appointment of Carsten
Dilling as its new chief executive.
TDC said earlier on Monday that Dilling, head of TDC
Operations, would take up his new job as CEO immediately,
succeeding Henrik Poulsen who resigned in April to become head
of Danish state-owned DONG Energy.
Unlike its larger Nordic peers, TDC's strategy has been to
focus on its domestic and Nordic home markets.
"This represents stability because he will continue on the
path that Henrik (Poulsen) has followed in recent years," TDC
chairman of the board Vagn Sorensen told Reuters.
"We have absolutely no plans to go geographically broader
than we are today," Sorensen said. "Therefore we have ambitions
to be even stronger on the markets we are in. But it is the
Nordic region that we will stick to."
