COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 TDC, battling to
attract new customers and retain market share, will offer
unlimited mobile phone calls in Europe for its business
customers from October, the Danish telecom company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
TDC shares have fallen 18 percent since Aug. 7 when it told
investors it had lost two local government service tenders,
which count as business mobile phone clients, and indicated it
would have to offer cheaper broadband services next year.
Business clients in the former state telecom monopoly count
for over 10 percent of total revenues, according to its
second-quarter results. It has a market share of about 40
percent in Denmark's mobile market.
On Thursday, TDC said calls to Danish business mobile phones
while holders are in any European Union or Nordic countries will
be unlimited, while those businesses paying for the highest
level service would also be able to call non-Danish numbers for
free.
"A large number of Danes with company-paid phones are using
them abroad but some may have not done so because they have been
concerned about foreign tariffs," the head of TDC's business
unit, Jens Munch-Hansen said. "Now they don't have to worry
about that anymore," he said.
Competition from internet and mobile phone companies has
forced TDC to look for extra revenue earners, such as streaming
television shows from popular U.S. channels and buying a stake
in betting business Bet25, whose logo is on the shirts of a top
division football team due to a sponsorship deal.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen and Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Susan
Thomas)