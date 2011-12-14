* Digita could fetch about 400 mln euros -sources
* Goldman Sachs hired to advise on sale process -sources
* Sweden's Teracom, private equity firms could be interested
-sources
By Simon Meads and Tarmo Virki
LONDON/HELSINKI, Dec 14 TDF is considering
the sale its Finnish business Digita as the private
equity-backed French broadcasting group prepares the ground for
its stock market listing, people familiar with the situation
said.
Digita could fetch about 400 million euros ($520 million)
and could appeal to rival broadcast network operators and
private equity firms, some of those people said on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs has been picked to advise on the sale
after the company received expressions of interest, two of the
people said.
TDF, backed by buyout groups TPG, AXA Private
Equity and Charterhouse, operates more than 11,000
radio and television transmitters across Europe, offering
broadcasting services to customers such as Kabel Deutschland
, BT BroadCast and T-Systems.
It also counts French sovereign wealth fund FSI among its
investors.
Rival Finnish operator DNA is likely to be blocked from
acquiring Digita, but the business could appeal to Swedish
state-owned group Teracom, which bought Finnish pay television
operator PlusTV in 2009, one of the people said.
Digita is Finland's national terrestrial television operator
and provides digital television services for the likes of
national public broadcaster YLE.
But the company's revenue only accounts for 6 percent of
TDF's total turnover, compared with 55 percent for its French
operations and 29 percent for Germany.
Digita's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation) is expected to be about 40 million euros this
year, a second person said.
Earlier this year TDF agreed new terms on its 4.2 billion
euros debt mountain, with an initial public offering of the
group a possibility in the medium term.
No timetable for the sale of Digita has been set, a third
person added.
TDF, Goldman Sachs and Teracom declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam in Stockholm and Marie
Mawad in Paris; Editing by Victoria Howley and David Holmes)