LONDON Dec 1 Telecoms masts group TDF has
launched a 175 million euro (218.35 million US dollar) leveraged
loan on its German subsidiary Media Broadcast to refinance debt
and facilitate a sale of its French unit, banking sources said
on Monday.
Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas are arranging the loan and a
bank meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday to show the
deal to investors. Lender commitments are due around December
16, the bankers said.
The loan includes a 150 million euro term loan that has been
priced generously to sell quickly, with an interest margin of
550 basis points over Euribor and a 98 Original Issue Discount.
It is also offered with a 1 percent floor, which guarantees a
minimum return for investors, the bankers said.
Private equity firms TPG, Ardian, Charterhouse, and French
state bank Bpifrance agreed in November to sell TDF's French
unit, with 50 percent being acquired by Canada's Brookfield
Infrastructure and the remaining 50 percent by other partners,
valuing it at 3.5 billion euros.
TDF has 3.8 billion euros of existing leveraged loans and
will use the proceeds of the sale to repay the debt. The
shortfall will be made up with cash on balance sheet and the 175
million euros of new leveraged loans.
(1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)