Sept 2 Broadcast tower operator Telediffusion de
France (TDF) has received a near 3.8-billion-euro non-binding
offer from Dering Capital for its French assets, the Financial
Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
TDF received several other bids below the 4-billion-euro
asking price, raising concern about its ability to seal a deal
to help repay debts of 3.8 billion euros and avoid a costly
restructuring, Reuters reported earlier this month, citing
sources with knowledge of the process.
Dering Capital was started in 2011 by Ben Jenkins, former
senior managing director and head of the Hong Kong office for
U.S. private equity firm Blackstone.
TDF, owned by TPG, AXA Private Equity, Charterhouse and
French sovereign wealth fund FSI, has been hurt by a combination
of the financial crisis and setbacks in technological advances
since it was bought in 2006.
Dering Capital, TDF, AXA Private Equity, Charterhouse and
FSI could not immediately be reached for comment. TPG declined
to comment on the matter.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)