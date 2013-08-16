By Sophie Sassard
Aug 16 Broadcast tower operator Telediffusion de
France (TDF) received bids below the 4 billion-euro ($5.32
billion) asking price for its domestic unit, raising concern
about its ability to seal a deal and repay debt, said three
sources with knowledge of the process.
TDF, which provides services for broadcasting and telecoms
companies, is owned by TPG, AXA Private Equity, Charterhouse and
French sovereign wealth fund FSI, which had aimed to raise at
least 4 billion euros to help repay debts of 3.8 billion euros
($5.04 billion) and avoid a costly restructuring, two of the
sources said.
They hoped that a successful disposal of the French unit,
which accounts for more than half of TDF's revenues, would pave
the way for a sale of TDF's second-largest unit, its German
business, according to the sources, who asked not to be named
because the talks are private.
TDF owns television and radio masts, as well as satellite
and internet operations. Prospective bidders could be hesitating
because a recent network sharing deal between two of its
clients, Bouygues Telecom and domestic rival SFR, could mean a
fall in business, one of the sources said.
A combination of the financial crisis and setbacks in
technological advances has hurt TDF's prospects since it was
bought in 2006. Commenting this year in its annual report on its
debt levels, TDF said: "Our initial business plan from 2006 was
based on a number of assumptions that did not all materialise -
for example mobile handheld TV, which has still not seen the
light of day."
People close to the company have previously said that its
owners would not sell the French business for less than 4
billion euros, which they see as the low-end value assuming
earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) improved to about 380 million euros in 2014 and
applying sector multiples of 10.5-11.5 times EBITDA.
However people on the other side of the negotiation table
are less bullish on forecast EBITDA and tend to apply 8-10
sector multiples, they said.
Investment Board (PSP Investments) in a
consortium with infrastructure fund Arcus emerged as
the most motivated bidders in the first round of the auction
that closed last week, the sources said.
They added that others invited to the auction included
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), U.S. mobile tower
operators Crown Castle and American Tower as
well as infrastructure funds Borealis, Macquarie
, AMP Capital and BNP Paribas-backed Antin.
But most did not submit bids last week, and the highest
offer was in the area of 3.7 billion euros ($4.90 billion), the
sources said.
Private equity fund TPG is TDF's largest shareholder with 42
percent of the equity, followed by France's national investment
fund FSI and fellow private equity funds AXA and Charterhouse.
TPG, TDF, FSI and AMP Capital declined to comment. The other
parties were not immediately available for comment.