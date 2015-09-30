ABU DHABI, Sept 30 Abu Dhabi's Tourism
Development Investment Co (TDIC), builder of local branches of
the Louvre and Guggenheim museums, has named a senior official
from the emirate's sovereign wealth fund as chief executive, a
spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
Sufian Hasan al-Marzooqi took charge as CEO of TDIC in
mid-September, after 24 years at the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA), where he held positions in accounting,
investment, human resources and strategy.
Marzooqi replaces Ali al-Hammadi, who left the position
earlier this month after being appointed to the position in July
2014. He remains an advisor to TDIC Chairman Ali Majed
al-Mansoori, the spokesman added.
TDIC is a state-owned investment fund which is charged with
developing cultural and tourism attractions in the oil-rich
emirate.
