* To boost auto parts business to 30 pct of revenue
* To cut smartphone-related business to 30 pct from 40 pct
* Smartphone parts suppliers seeking new revenue sources
TOKYO, July 6 Japanese electronic parts maker
TDK Corp aims to boost sales of automotive products to
reduce its proportion of smartphone-related business to 30
percent of revenue from 40 percent, its new chief executive said
on Wednesday.
"We hope to raise the weight of the automotive business,
currently just 17 to 18 percent, to 30 percent as early as
possible," Shigenao Ishiguro told Reuters in an interview.
Japanese electronic components makers such as TDK and Murata
Manufacturing Co Ltd prospered in recent years as
suppliers to Apple Inc and other global smartphone
makers. But a worldwide slowdown in smartphone sales is now
forcing the manufacturers to find new revenue sources.
"There's nothing new about a device reaching a maturity
point," Ishiguro said, noting the same scenario happened with
personal computers.
In the past, the 81-year-old company rode out technological
shifts. Once an audio tape maker, it enjoyed brisk sales of
magnetic heads for hard disk drives until demand for personal
computers tapered.
It then reinvented itself as a smartphone parts supplier
with main products including rechargeable batteries and
high-frequency filters that separate radio signals.
Drawing on its magnetic head technology, TDK is expanding
sales of magnetic sensors that measure angles in the electric
power steering systems and windscreen wipers of vehicles.
The company in talks with around 40 major automotive parts
suppliers, Ishiguro said.
"We have several projects running with some clients," he
said, aiming to expand the automotive applications of the
sensor.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Kentaro Hamada; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)