TOKYO Dec 2 TDK Corp's chief executive
said on Wednesday the Japanese parts maker is expecting to win
more orders next year from its major North American customer,
understood to refer to Apple Inc, as new iPhones are
set to carry improved features.
"Expectations for the next year are high," TDK CEO Takehiro
Kamigama told Reuters in an interview, suggesting that the
next-generation iPhone is expected to carry more of its
high-frequency filters per handset. He declined to quantify the
expected orders.
TDK, once a successful audio tape maker, prospered in
magnetic heads for hard disk drives until demand for personal
computers peaked out.
Over the last few years, it has revamped itself into a key
smartphone supplier, with main products including rechargeable
batteries, high-frequency filters that sort out radio signals,
and tiny parts called capacitors that control the flow of
electricity.
