(Corrects second paragraph to say TDR's previous investments
have included PizzaExpress and Phoenix Group)
LONDON, April 4 British private equity firm TDR
Capital said on Friday that it had closed its third European
buyout fund at 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), ahead of
schedule.
The closure of TDR Capital III met the firm's target. The
fund will focus on mid-market buyout investments around Europe.
TDR's previous investments have included PizzaExpress and
Phoenix Group.
The TDR team is one of the largest investors in the new
fund, with a commitment of over 175 million euros, in line with
previous funds.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by Freya Berry)