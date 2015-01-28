Jan 28 Telecom equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc said it will buy Swiss electronics firm TE Connectivity's network equipment business for about $3 billion in cash to expand in Europe and Asia.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2015.

The deal will add to CommScope's adjusted earnings in excess of 20 percent by the end of the first full year after closing, CommScope said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)