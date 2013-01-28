* Tea cartel aims to ensure price stability by boosting
demand
* Six producers face labour shortages, climate change
* Cartel may also work against producers
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Jan 28 Brewing a tea cartel is proving
more difficult than a cuppa for six major producers of the
world's most widely consumed beverage, who last week decided to
join forces without explaining exactly what they planned to do.
India, Kenya, Indonesia, Malawi, Rwanda and Sri Lanka, which
account for more than 80 percent of the world's tea output,
agreed in Colombo to form the International Tea Producers Forum,
an organisation they said was aimed at stabilising prices,
promoting the beverage and ensuring sustainable production.
Their manifesto, however, had few precise mechanisms -- an
executive committee would be set up in November -- and industry
experts say any attempts to act like a real cartel and control
prices or limit production will be stymied by the complexity of
the commodity and the piecemeal nature of its market.
The forum's founding nations, which produce about 1.9
billion kg of tea per year, face similar challenges such as
labour shortages, climate change and a need to improve
agricultural practices.
They are unlikely, however, to agree on production quotas or
price fixing mechanisms due to the different varieties, and
amounts, that each nation produces.
"Nobody will accept a quota. What you produce, you have to
sell. Tea cannot be stored. Tea is perishable commodity. So no
country will ever accept a quota," said Deepak Atal, managing
director of Amalgamated Plantations, the second biggest tea
producer in India, the world's third biggest tea exporter.
"You will compete in the world market and sell your tea."
Kenya is the world's biggest tea exporter, according to the
latest data from the U.N. food organisation, followed by China,
which has been invited to join the forum as an observer.
The forum is the first attempt to create unity among the
world's main tea producers since a cartel was formed 80 years
ago to lift price by curbing exports. The measure worked, and
prices rose by more than a quarter within six months.
Back then, British firms such as Finlays controlled most of
the tea trade, but today's tea market is filled with a plethora
of sellers hawking a vast array of varieties, which complicates
any attempt to control exports and prices.
"In 1930s, the industry was controlled by few British
companies. They owned tea gardens in multiple countries. That's
why it was easier to agree on exports curbs," said a TEA? broker
based in Kolkata, capital of West Bengal state which is one of
the country's main tea growing areas.
"Today there are hundreds of tea garden owners and
exporters."
THE PERFECT PRICE FOR TEA
Unlike other commodities such as rubber or sugar, tea has no
futures market and no benchmark grade, which makes pricing
largely arbitrary. Physical tea is often sold on a weekly basis,
via auction.
According to the Tea Board of India, tea prices in India
have risen about 40 percent in the last five years, but during
the same period, rubber, wheat and sugar cane prices have more
than doubled. Average Indian black tea prices stood at $2.25 a
kg in 2012, slightly higher than $2.23 a year ago.
"The quality of tea is different in each country, and even
within a country, so benchmarking them is not possible," said
Gopal Poddar, chairman, Limtex India, a producer and exporter
based in Kolkata.
Past experiences also show that a cartel could work against
the producers.
The International Natural Rubber Organization broke up in
2000 after major producers Thailand and Malaysia pulled out,
saying the forum was not doing enough to support prices.
The now defunct Association of Coffee Producing Countries
tried to stop prices from falling by proposing producers hold
back 20 percent of exportable coffee in a plan agreed in May
2000. The scheme was scrapped 16 months later because it failed
to have an impact.
"Governments can discuss issues and form organizations, but
trade takes place between companies. Convincing them to
sacrifice their profits is not possible," said a veteran Indian
tea industry official, referring to the cartel.
Against all these odds, industry experts say the cartel is
likely to succeed in its goal of maintaining tea's popularity,
but only because it really is the world's favourite brew.
Global tea consumption growth slowed down in 2007 before
picking up three years later at about six percent, compared with
coffee at about 4 percent.
World tea production is estimated to grow at 1.87 percent
annually in the next 10 years, the United Nations' Food and
Agriculture Organization said in 2012, slightly lower than the
1.99 percent pace over the previous decade to reach 3.28 million
tonnes by 2021.
"We are trying to achieve a growth in the world market so
tea can become more popular and that can stabilize the prices
with a consistent growth," said Amalgamated Plantations managing
director Atal.
"There should be cooperation on common issues, common
channel for promotion of tea as a generic commodity."
