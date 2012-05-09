MUMBAI May 9 India's tea production in March dropped 16 percent from the year ago to 47.6 million kilograms, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement, as unfavourable weather in top producing north eastern Assam state hampered plucking.

The production in Assam slumped 24.5 percent in March to 17.83 million kg.

The country's tea production in first three months of 2012 fell 12.8 percent on year to 82.29 million kg, the Board said.

The world's second-biggest tea producer exports CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea variety mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea production in 2011 rose to a record high of 988.3 million kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)