NEW YORK Feb 21 Teak Midstream will build
a $280 million natural gas pipeline system in Texas that will
link fields run by Talisman Energy and Statoil
in the Eagle Ford basin to Teak's new processing plant in South
Texas, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 200-mile system, expected online in the third quarter of
2012, will comprise two main lines that will deliver
liquids-rich gas from Eagle Ford to Teak's Silver Oak processing
plant in Bee County.
Teak has signed 10-year supply agreements with Talisman and
Statoil that support the construction of the facilities,
Dallas-based Teak said.
The system will comprise one 125-mile pipe with a capacity
of 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) and another 20-mile
line with a capacity of 400 mmcfd.
The Silver Oak processing plant is currently under
construction.
After processing, another line will deliver processed, dry
gas from Silver Oak to four major interstate pipelines --
Tennessee Gas Pipeline, Texas Eastern, Transco and NGP -- and
cross several other interstate and intrastate pipelines, Teak
said.
Construction begins as producers in North America
concentrate on liquids-rich plays that produce natural gas
alongside more lucrative oil-based liquids.