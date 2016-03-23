BRIEF-Citychamp Dartong to issue up to 3.0 bln yuan medium-term notes
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.34 million) medium-term notes
March 23 Hospital staffing provider TeamHealth Holdings Inc said it had appointed three nominees of activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC to its board.
Jana, which beneficially owns about 8 percent of TeamHealth, said last month the company's board would benefit from new directors. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.34 million) medium-term notes
* Qtrly operating revenue 2.46 billion pesos versus 2.07 billion pesos