(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Nancy Schlichting, not Scott Ostfeld, will be appointed to the board in January 2017)

March 23 Hospital staffing provider TeamHealth Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had appointed three nominees of activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC to its board.

Jana said last month TeamHealth would benefit from new directors, after disclosing an 8 percent stake.

TeamHealth said it added Edwin Crawford, former chairman of pharmacy benefits manager CVS Caremark Corp, and Scott Ostfeld, a partner at Jana, to its board, increasing its size to 12 directors.

The company said Nancy Schlichting, CEO of healthcare provider Henry Ford Health Systems, will be appointed as a director in January 2017.

TeamHealth said it would also reduce the size of the board by one director each year over the next three years, beginning at the 2016 shareholder meeting.

The company rejected a $5.3 billion takeover offer from AmSurg Corp last year and, instead, bought IPC Healthcare Inc for $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Sriraj Kalluvila)