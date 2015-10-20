Oct 20 Physician services provider AmSurg Corp proposed to combine with Team Health Holdings Inc in a cash-and-stock offer that valued Team Health at $7.8 billion.

The offer of $71.47 per TeamHealth share represents a premium of 36 percent to TeamHealth's closing price on Monday, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)