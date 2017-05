Oct 20 TeamHealth Holdings Inc rejected physician service provider AmSurg Inc's offer of about $5.3 billion, saying the offer undervalued the company.

AmSurg on Tuesday went public with its offer to buy TeamHealth to boost its business of providing outsourced physician services to hospitals and other health care facilities. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)