* Q2 EPS $0.50 vs est $0.49
* Q2 rev up 19 pct
* Ups FY EPS view to $1.55-$1.70
Jan 3 Team Inc posted
second-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, helped
by the continued demand for its maintenance and construction
services in U.S., Canada, and Europe, and raised its full year
earnings outlook.
For the full year, the company now expects to earn
$1.55-$1.70 a share, up from its earlier guidance of $1.45-$1.60
a share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.61 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the September-November quarter, net income was $10.4
million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $8.0 million, or 41
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 53 cents a share. Revenue rose 19
percent to $158.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 49 cents a
share on revenue of $154.1 million.
Shares of the Alvin, Texas-based company were up 4 percent
at $31.19 in trading after the bell. They closed at $29.90 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.