Sept 4 Specialty tea retailer Teavana Holdings
Inc posted better-than-expected adjusted quarterly
profit, helped by increased sales at its stores open for at
least a year, and it forecast full-year profit above estimates.
Teavana, which sells more than 100 varieties of premium
loose-leaf tea, forecast full-year earnings of 53-55 cents per
share on revenue of $222-$231 million.
Analysts on average were expecting 2012 earnings of 47 cents
per share on revenue of $167.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company reported net loss of
$114,000, or breakeven per share, for the quarter ended July 29,
compared with a profit of $1 million, or 3 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding expenses related to its acquisition of Teaopia,
the company earned 3 cents per share, above analysts' estimate
of 2 cents per share.
The company said in June it bought Teaopia Ltd for $26.9
million in cash to reach out to shoppers in Canada with its
specialty loose-leaf teas.
Net sales rose 38 percent to $43.1 million, beating
estimates of $40.5 million.
Teavana, which also sells tea-related merchandise including
teapots, cups, decor and foods under its namesake brand, said
comparable sales increased 3.5 percent.
Teavana's shares, which have lost more than half their value
over the past one year, were up 5 percent in after-market
trading. They closed at $11.67 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.