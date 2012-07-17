BRIEF-Hopson Development recorded contracted sales of about RMB576 mln in May
* In May, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB576 million
ISTANBUL, July 17 Turkey's Turk Ekonomi Bankasi said on Tuesday it was issuing 100 million euros ($122 million) of debt abroad, with a maturity of July 20, 2024.
It said the debt will have an interest rate of six-month euribor +4.75 percent, with six monthly coupons to be paid on Jan 20 and July 20. ($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Writing by Daren Butler)
* In May, group recorded a single month's contracted sales of approximately RMB576 million
* Issued commercial paper for 1.80 billion rupees on 8th June, 2017, in favour of State Bank Of India