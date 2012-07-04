ISTANBUL, July 4 Turkish lender Turk Ekonomi Bankasi applied to the Capital Markets Board on Wednesday to issue bank bonds worth 300 million lira ($167 million), the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The bank said this was a part of a total issue of 1.4 billion lira for which the bank previously applied to the Capital Markets Board, banking watchdog BDDK and Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7967 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)