Egypt says Qatari investments in Cairo protected by law
CAIRO, June 7 Egypt's Investment Minister Sahar Nasr said Qatari investments in Egypt are protected by law and Egypt respects its contracts, state news agency MENA said on Wednesday.
ISTANBUL, July 4 Turkish lender Turk Ekonomi Bankasi applied to the Capital Markets Board on Wednesday to issue bank bonds worth 300 million lira ($167 million), the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
The bank said this was a part of a total issue of 1.4 billion lira for which the bank previously applied to the Capital Markets Board, banking watchdog BDDK and Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7967 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
