LONDON Feb 24 Everyone has seen someone play an
air guitar that makes no sound. Now two researchers from Dublin
have developed a programme that allows a drummer beating sticks
in the air to produce drum sounds without drums.
As odd as it looks, the inventors of Aerodrums say it is the
first fully drumless drum set, and they have ambitious plans for
the product.
Developed by Yann Morvan and Richard Lee, research fellows
at the Trinity College Dublin Vision and Visualization lab, the
kit is intended as an alternative for drummers who lack space
for a drum set or who don't want to annoy their neighbours.
Using motion-tracking technology similar to that used for
motion-capture effects in movies, Aerodrums replicates the sound
and experience of a real drum kit while being compact enough to
fit in a backpack.
A high-speed camera tracks the motion of markers on the
sticks and determines when sounds should be triggered in
response to their movement. Drummers have to sit about four feet
(1.2 m) from the camera, "playing" a drum kit that is visualised
on a computer monitor.
"It's what they use in Hollywood," Morvan said. "You have a
high-speed camera that films the scene. It also sends light...
that gets reflected back at the camera by those markers on the
drumsticks and on the feet. This is retro-reflective material,
meaning it reflects the light back from where it came."
The kit is being sold by Amazon for 129 pounds ($199). The
Amazon website says the programme for Aerodrums uses more than a
gigabyte of high-quality drum samples to produce the desired
percussion sounds.
"We didn't want Aerodrums to be a fad. We didn't want it to
be the gadget of the year and then it's forgotten," Morvan said.
"We wanted it to be a proper musical instrument that is
introducing air drumming as a legitimate way to drum and keeps
going, keeps improving until it's fine to air drum live, it's
fine to record using air drums because it's a real musical
instrument."
