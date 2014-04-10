* Seat makers add new holders for tablets
* Entertainment systems a big battleground
* Names in lights to speed up boarding time
* Panasonic shows off hologram technology
* Many new tech trends have tablet users in mind
By Victoria Bryan
HAMBURG, April 10 Ever fancied seeing your name
in lights as you boarded a plane? A hologram to take you through
your in-flight entertainment options? Or how about something
simpler, like an easy place to rest your tablet?
Exhibitors at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg
demonstrated these ideas and more as they sought to win airline
customers with new seats, lighting and entertainment systems.
This may all seem like window dressing - but the commercial
aircraft cabin interior market is estimated at almost $13
billion in annual sales in 2014 and expected to grow to over $17
billion in 2019, according to research by Markets and Markets.
Germany-based Diehl Aerosystems demonstrated a new cabin
management system, whereby passengers could scan their boarding
cards on a screen as they stepped onto the plane.
Lights would then come on in the panels of the aircraft with
the passenger's seat number and name to help them to their seat,
with the aim of speeding up boarding.
Diehl's other new technology on show at the fair included an
on-board lavatory with sensors so you can raise and lower the
lid and seat without touching them. "Hygiene is becoming an ever
more important topic," its Chief Executive Rainer von Borstel
told Reuters.
Thompson Aero Seating has a novel solution to the problem of
fighting over armrests with your neighbour - staggered seats.
And it says the design actually makes it possible to fit more
seats into a cabin than usual. Finding that crucial first
customer is proving tough, however.
"Because it's so different and radical, lots of people want
to go second, but no one wants to be first," said Andy Morris,
vice-president of sales and marketing at the Northern
Ireland-based firm.
TABLET POWER
But much of the new technology at the Apr. 8-10 fair was
designed with the tablet-toting traveller in mind.
Representatives of aerospace supplier Honeywell
cited data estimating there will be 10 billion mobile devices,
such as those made by Apple and Samsung in
the world by 2016, for a global population of about 7.3 billion.
"The newest trends are all about tablet holders and power,"
Recaro Aircraft Seating CEO Mark Hiller told Reuters.
U.S. start-up Skycast, which provides airlines including
Westjet with Samsung and Dell tablets to rent out to
customers, was demonstrating a new tablet holder that can be
easily fixed on to existing seats, holding anything from
smartphones up to 10.3 inch tablets, including cases.
Established German seat manufacturer Recaro, which also
makes child car seats, has also designed new tablet holders in
its seats that are positioned higher up, meaning passengers can
easily watch films and still use the table.
UK-based Acro Aircraft Seating meanwhile has designed a new
tablet table aimed at low-cost carriers, such as customer Spirit
Airlines. The table holds only a tablet and a drink.
EYE TECH
The increasing use of tablet technology made In Flight
Entertainment (IFE) a hot issue at the Hamburg fair this year,
with the organisers having to put up a temporary building to
accommodate a 10 percent increase in the space requested by
exhibitors active in this area.
UK-based aerospace and defence manufacturer BAE Systems
is teaming up with Samsung to come up with an IFE
system based around tablet devices. Replacing traditional
seat-back entertainment systems with tablets on wide-bodied
aircraft could save between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds in weight,
BAE's director of cabin programmes, Jared Schoemaker, said.
BAE said the use of tablets could be taken further. Cabin
crew could use a smartphone with fingerprint technology to alter
lighting on board, dim windows or adjust the amount of power
going to each seat. They could even use Samsung's wearable
technology devices on their wrists to receive alerts such as
passenger calls.
Panasonic also said it was looking at wearable
devices that passengers could use as boarding cards and showed
off a new HD screen and a three-dimensional hologram that may
one day be used for in-flight entertainment systems.
Meanwhile, Thales - one of the world's largest
makers of IFE systems - unveiled a new business-class seat that
allows passengers to control their entertainment options using
eye movement, hand gestures or a touchpad built into the seat.
(Editing by Pravin Char)